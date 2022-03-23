4 Teens Arrested Arrested for Deadly New Orleans Carjacking Caught on VIDEO

*In New Orleans, police have arrested Black four minors in connection with a deadly carjacking where an elderly White woman was dragged to death Monday afternoon. Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says that a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, and two 15-year-old girls were arrested. He further added that they will be facing charges of second-degree murder in what Ferguson called a “senseless and violent incident.”

The broad-daylight incident took the life of Linda Frickey, 73. The four suspects carjacked her vehicle and sped off while she was still attached to it by her seatbelt, say witnesses.

“It is disgusting. You have a 73-year-old woman just at her job. Putting things in the car. They dragged her. No forethought. Dismembered her. Why? She was just a good person,” said Kathy Richard, Linda’s sister-in-law.

The parents of one of the 15-year-olds called police and turned their daughter in, said Ferguson who also confirmed that the parent of the 17-year-old boy also turned him in. When police found the boy they also found the 16-year-old girl. The second 15-year-old girl was found Tuesday as well, reports WDSU-TV

“It does in fact take a village to ensure the safety of our city,” said Ferguson. “Thank you for getting us to the point, but we should not stop.”

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued the following statement on the carjacking:

“Yesterday our city witnessed a shocking and horrific act of violence,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “It was startling beyond belief, and I absolutely condemn this senseless and unimaginable tragedy in the strongest possible way. I send my heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim, and my gratitude to the NOPD and Chief Shaun Ferguson for the quick and efficient work in apprehending the four suspects in less than 24 hours. I thank them for their diligence and professionalism in making our City safer. But it does not end with our police force. It takes all of us coming together to address the issues we face, and I am confident that by working together, we can make New Orleans a safer and prosperous city for all of us.”