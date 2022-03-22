Trey Songz is the New R. Kelly After His Accuser Compares Him to Disgraced, Jailed Musician

*It’s no secret that Trey Songz is one of the latest male entertainers to be accused of sexual assault and according to Radar Online, his accuser is comparing him to one of his favorite artists…but it has nothing to do with singing!

The alleged victim, Jauhara Jeffries, says Trey Songz “victimizes women of color, just like R. Kelly, because he knows no one will care or protect them.”

If you can recall, she says Songz assaulted her after she met him at Diddy’s New Year’s Eve party. When they left to continue partying at a club, Jeffries says Songz inserted his fingers under her dress and into her vagina while she was standing on a couch.

She also claims that his team has offered her $200K to change her story. However, his legal team denies her claims and says she’s upset because she was caught secretly filming Songz and was instructed to delete the video.

