*After two years of barely scraping by without any foot traffic, the owners of a Grant Avenue camera store in San Francisco’s Chinatown breathed a sigh of relief when tourists finally started trickling back in — only to get nearly robbed and attacked with hammers Monday.

Andria Borba has more via the video report below.

