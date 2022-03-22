Tuesday, March 22, 2022
HomeNews
News

Memorabilia of Olympic Star Florence Griffith Joyner Returned to Her Husband [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

Florence Griffith Joyner
Florence Griffith Joyner

*“Storage Wars” stars Rene and Casey Nezhoda uncovered some legendary memorabilia from an Olympic star during a Season 14 episode.

The couple shared their storage locker finds on their Youtube Channel, and it included items that belonged to the late-great Florence Griffith Joyner

As reported by TV Show Ace, the locker included several pairs of athletic shoes, rare photos and magazines with the Olympian on the cover, her weight belt, Flo-Jo autographed Barbie dolls an Olympic jacket and other memorabilia. 

READ MORE:  Tiffany Haddish to Play Olympic Tack & Field Star Florence Griffith Joyner a/k/a Flo-Jo

Storage Wars
Storage Wars / Al Joyner

According to TMZ, Rene dropped several thousand dollars on the memorabilia that he acquired eight years ago in the San Diego area. He initially planned to sell the items on eBay or to an auction house but once he made contact with the late athlete’s family, he decided to return the items to Flo Jo’s husband, Olympic gold medalist, Al Joyner. 

Here’s more from BET

Al Joyner let two of his lockers go for auction upon Flo-Jo’s sudden 1988 death, due to suffocation in her sleep in an epileptic fit. He didn’t realize the amount of gems that were still left inside. He knew he had to reach out to Nezhoda and buy them off of him.

A video posted on Bargainhuntersthrift on March 19 shows them meeting up — watch the moment below:

Previous articleD.L. Hughley Reacts to Theophilus London’s Version of Encounter Over Kanye Feud
Next articleBilly Ray Turner Gets Life in Prison for Murder of Ex-NBAer Lorenzen Wright
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO