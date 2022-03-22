Memorabilia of Olympic Star Florence Griffith Joyner Returned to Her Husband [VIDEO]

*“Storage Wars” stars Rene and Casey Nezhoda uncovered some legendary memorabilia from an Olympic star during a Season 14 episode.

The couple shared their storage locker finds on their Youtube Channel, and it included items that belonged to the late-great Florence Griffith Joyner.

As reported by TV Show Ace, the locker included several pairs of athletic shoes, rare photos and magazines with the Olympian on the cover, her weight belt, Flo-Jo autographed Barbie dolls an Olympic jacket and other memorabilia.

READ MORE: Tiffany Haddish to Play Olympic Tack & Field Star Florence Griffith Joyner a/k/a Flo-Jo

According to TMZ, Rene dropped several thousand dollars on the memorabilia that he acquired eight years ago in the San Diego area. He initially planned to sell the items on eBay or to an auction house but once he made contact with the late athlete’s family, he decided to return the items to Flo Jo’s husband, Olympic gold medalist, Al Joyner.

Here’s more from BET:

Al Joyner let two of his lockers go for auction upon Flo-Jo’s sudden 1988 death, due to suffocation in her sleep in an epileptic fit. He didn’t realize the amount of gems that were still left inside. He knew he had to reach out to Nezhoda and buy them off of him.

A video posted on Bargainhuntersthrift on March 19 shows them meeting up — watch the moment below: