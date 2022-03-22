Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Her Pause Said it All: Breaking Down the Jackson-Cruz Exchange | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Ketanji Brown Jackson - Ted Cruz
*During Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson‘s Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz pressed Jackson about critical race theory, an academic theory of racism’s systemic impact that has been assailed by conservatives.

Not too much later in the exchange, Cruz held up books that he said were used at Georgetown Day School in Washington, D.C., where Jackson is a board member. An aide displayed posters showing enlarged pages from one of them — “Antiracist Baby” by Ibram X. Kendi — behind him.

MORE NEWS OB EURWEB: Hissy Fit! Lindsey Graham STORMS OUT of Ketanji Brown Jackson Hearing | WATCH

Sen. Ted Cruz
Sen. Ted Cruz holds an antiracism book for children during the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

“Do you agree with this book that is being taught to kids that babies are racist?” Cruz asked.

Jackson paused before answering.

Below, CNN’s Abby Phillip breaks down the moment.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Spring Break Violence Prompts Miami Beach to Introduce Midnight Curfew | VIDEOs

Fisher Jack

