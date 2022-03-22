Her Pause Said it All: Breaking Down the Jackson-Cruz Exchange | WATCH

*During Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson‘s Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz pressed Jackson about critical race theory, an academic theory of racism’s systemic impact that has been assailed by conservatives.

Not too much later in the exchange, Cruz held up books that he said were used at Georgetown Day School in Washington, D.C., where Jackson is a board member. An aide displayed posters showing enlarged pages from one of them — “Antiracist Baby” by Ibram X. Kendi — behind him.

“Do you agree with this book that is being taught to kids that babies are racist?” Cruz asked.

Jackson paused before answering.

Below, CNN’s Abby Phillip breaks down the moment.

