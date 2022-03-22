Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Gospel Singer-Songwriter Lashun Pace Has Died – She was 60

By Fisher Jack
LaShun Pace - Getty
*Legendary gospel singer-songwriter LaShun Pace of The Anointed Pace Sisters has passed away at 60.⁠

Family members confirmed to #Atlanta’s 11Alive that Pace died Monday morning of organ failure. She had been on dialysis for five years waiting for a kidney transplant.⁠

The Atlanta native first came onto the gospel music scene in the 70s performing solo and beside her eight sisters.⁠

She was known for her hit songs “I Know I’ve Been Changed” and “Act Like You Know,” the 1996 hit which recently became a viral TikTok trend. Her sister Lydia told 11Alive LaShun was so excited about the trend, encouraging her to start working on another album.⁠

In 2007, Pace was inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame and in 2015 she and her sisters were honored at the 16th Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards.

