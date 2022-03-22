Gospel Singer-Songwriter Lashun Pace Has Died – She was 60

*Legendary gospel singer-songwriter LaShun Pace of The Anointed Pace Sisters has passed away at 60.⁠

⁠

Family members confirmed to #Atlanta’s 11Alive that Pace died Monday morning of organ failure. She had been on dialysis for five years waiting for a kidney transplant.⁠

⁠

The Atlanta native first came onto the gospel music scene in the 70s performing solo and beside her eight sisters.⁠

⁠

She was known for her hit songs “I Know I’ve Been Changed” and “Act Like You Know,” the 1996 hit which recently became a viral TikTok trend. Her sister Lydia told 11Alive LaShun was so excited about the trend, encouraging her to start working on another album.⁠

⁠

In 2007, Pace was inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame and in 2015 she and her sisters were honored at the 16th Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Dr. Boyce Watkins: ‘We Need to Stop Following Behind White Folks!’ | VIDEOs