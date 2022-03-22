At Least Six Dead After Ferry Crash with Cargo Ship, Passengers Jump Into River [VIDEO]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*At least six people reportedly died and many more were injured after a small ferry collided with a cargo ship and sank on Sunday on the Shitalakshya River in central Bangladesh.

According to reports, dozens of passengers on the packed ferry remain missing in the horrific accident that was captured on camera. As reported by TooFab, the small ferry was carrying around 50 people to Munshiganj, when it crossed the path of the gargantuan Rupshi-9. Several passengers are seen in the footage jumping from the ferry as the cargo ship forced them underwater.

Watch the disturbing footage via the YouTube clip above.

At least six people have died after a ferry accident in Bangladesh https://t.co/5l5xDjTo1Y pic.twitter.com/zb1oRU5T1S — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 20, 2022

One survivor, Abu Taher, who managed to swim to shore, told Prothom Alo that the cargo ship had hit them from behind, and had dragged them for 50 meters before the vessel went underwater. Police are unsure how many were aboard, but believe it was between 30 and 50. Five people have already been confirmed dead, Reuters reported, including two children, a man and a woman, whose bodies were pulled from the river. A fifth victim later died in hospital. Dozens more are still missing.

As reported by NBC News, hundreds of people die each year in ferry accidents in Bangladesh. In April, over two dozen died after an overcrowded ferry collided with a cargo ship and sank on the Shitalakshya River in Narayanganj.

At least 41 people were killed after a ferry caught fire in December.