D.L. Hughley Reacts to Theophilus London’s Version of Encounter Over Kanye Feud | VIDEO

*Rapper Theophilus London revealed over the weekend that he confronted D.L. Hughley about his recent comments regarding his friend Ye.

In a recent interview with VladTV, Hughley clapped back at the artist formerly known as Kanye West (now known simply as Ye) after the rapper threatened to “hurt” the comedian for accusing the artist of stalking his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

London, who appears on Ye’s 2015 track “All Day,” hopped on his Instagram Story and posted a series of photos and clips in which he claimed he approached the comedian to directly demand that he apologize to West.

As reported by XXL, London was at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, Calif., when he spotted Hughley and confronted him near the bathroom area. “LMAO. I TOLD HIM TO APOLOGIZE ON CAMERA FOR DOING THAT VLAD INTERVIEW AND HIS PEOPLE CALLED SECURITY,” London captioned one image of Hughley along with a purple devil emoji.

Hughley reacted to London’s version fo their encounter in a statement to Vlad TV, per Complex:

According to the comedian, he and London did not have any serious confrontation, as London’s posts seemed to imply, and instead they briefly exchanged words. In one of the videos London posted, he could be seen walking past Hughley as he ate dinner with his family. The comedian told Vlad TV that he noticed London kept walking past the table, and did not appear to be there for any food.

He later got up to go to the bathroom, at which point London approached him and asked about the back-and-forth with Ye. London allegedly told Hughley that he needs to “make it right” with Ye, to which he replied, “[Kanye] needs to make it right.” The comedian claimed that their interaction ended very shortly after that, and he was not “pressed” as London had claimed. In fact, he wasn’t even aware of the photo and videos of him that the rapper took, and added that it was Nobu’s security that asked London to leave.

In case you missed it, Kanye is angered that D.L. called him a stalker in an earlier interview with VladTV. “He’s stalking her,” Hughley said. “You can think it’s cute. If it was my daughter, I’d do something about it. I don’t think it’s funny… If you want your family back, stop doing the shit you did that made her leave.”

Hughley responded to Ye’s recent rant in a series of tweets in which he reminded the artist that his new nemesis Pete Davidson is still (allegedly) dating his ex.

“It’s just too bad that you acting like a nut won’t stop [Pete] from bustin one!!” the comedian said. In another tweet, Hughley called attention to Ye’s mental health issues. He wrote, “Ain’t it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill for him, but not one of them will get his prescriptions filled?”

Watch Hughley’s full VladTV interview below.