Miami Rapper ‘Baby Cino’ Gunned Down MINUTES After Release from Jail | VIDEO

*Baby Cino, whose real name is Timothy Starks, was fatally shot multiple times after being let out on bond from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Wednesday.

According to WSVN, “Starks was picked up in a red Nissan — still wearing an inmate wristband — that was gunned down just minutes later, the news outlet adds. The shooter reportedly began firing at least 40 shots from another vehicle as Starks’ car entered Palmetto Expressway during rush hour. The Nissan hit a wall on the ramp, and Starks suffered several gunshot wounds, including one to his head, according to the Herald. He was 20.”

Stark’s friend, Dante Collins Banks was also shot and taken to a local hospital after receiving injuries to his abdomen.

Wait! There’s more … via the Miami Herald:

Multiple law-enforcement sources say the shooting is being probed for links to a series of public ambushes in recent months believed connected to Miami street gangs. That includes the January ambush murder of rapper Wavy Navy Pooh, who was shot to death in his car near Zoo Miami, and the murder of Brianna Sutherland, who was ambushed while driving on Interstate 95 on Valentine’s Day. Investigators do not believe she was the intended target.

As for Starks, he was associated with a Little Haiti area gang known as “Boss Life,” according to one source. Online, where many local rappers can rise to fame quickly, Starks did not have a major presence. His main song, entitled “Big Haiti Shottas,” features him and a crew rapping about violence at an apartment building on Northwest Third Avenue and 56th Street.