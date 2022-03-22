Tuesday, March 22, 2022
50 Cent Confirms No New ‘Power’ on Starz for Six Months [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Joseph Sikora and 50 Cent (Getty)
‘Power’ star Joseph Sikora and 50 Cent (Getty)

*50 Cent is back at condemning his partnership with Starz, and this time he’s frustrated that the network took too long to “green light” his “Power” shows

On Instagram, 50 shared one TikToker’s reaction to the news about the show delays. “I have [four] more episodes of ‘FORCE,’ then I don’t have anything airing on STARZ for six months so y’all know the vibes,” the post read, as reported by Revolt

The man in the TikTok didn’t take the news too well, saying, “What you mean no shows for six months!? Now we gotta cancel our Starz membership early and we gotta send the TV back, ’cause we wasn’t even watching TV before that.”

50 agreed, writing on Instagram, “‘FORCE’ is the highest-rated premier of any show on the network. When they take too long to green light it, it pushes the production timeline back.”

“After tonight’s episode (March 20) there are [three] left, April 10 it’s a wrap,” he continued. “Then [six] months till I have anything new.”

We previously reported that Starz recently renewed ”Power Book IV: Force” for a second season.

“Fans have been eagerly awaiting Joseph’s return as the iconic ‘Tommy Egan’ and from the show’s record-setting debut, it was clear right away that they want to see another season of him taking on this new city,” Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO at STARZ, said in a statement, as reported by Urban Hollywood 411. “We are thrilled to have Joseph back in the ‘Power’ Universe and to be expanding the world with a new tapestry of power players brought to life by our fantastic cast.”

The series renewal comes about a week after producer 50 Cent called out Starz for seemingly not appreciating how he helped build up the network with his “Power” franchise. Following the show’s record-setting premiere, he questioned why Force wasn’t immediately renewed. He shared several images of suitcases in separate posts, and each one expressed his eagerness to part ways with Starz.

“This is me packing my stuff, STARZ Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption. “They Renewed High town and FORCE is the highest rated show they have sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb shit I deal with over here. you would think they all went to school on a small yellow bus.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

