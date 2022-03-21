When Bounty Hunters Get It Wrong: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

*The shooting death last month of Walter Hutchins by bounty hunters in Houston has left many people with questions about what bounty hunters are allowed to do in the process of trying to apprehend someone who has jumped bail.

Bounty hunters cornered Hutchins in a public parking lot, then shot and killed him. After the shooting they told cops Hutchins attempted to shoot them first before they opened fire on him. But a video of the incident that doesn’t support their claims. Gregston Campbell and Tenesa Hodge have more than 45 years working in the criminal justice field. He’s a bail bondsman. She’s a paralegal and private investigator. Click the video above to hear their expert opinions on who’s to blame in the Hutchins’ case and what needs to change.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her at @TCBStef on Instagram and Twitter.