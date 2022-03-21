Warren Moon Doubtful Colin Kaepernick Will Return to NFL | VIDEO

*Former NFL star quarterback Warren Moon says it’s highly doubtful that Colin Kaepernick will get signed to a new team.

It appears as though the white male NFL team owners are on code and refuse to give the ex-49ers QB another shot after he used his celebrity status to condemn racism and police brutality.

“I just don’t know if he’s going to get that opportunity,” Moon said, as reported by TMZ. “I just don’t think the NFL wants that subject back into the league.”

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season … but he recently made clear that he is not ruling out a potential return to the sport. Check out ex-QB Moon’s thoughts on the issue via the clip below.

Kaepernick remains vigilant about working out to stay “ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself,” he said.

He’s also looking for receivers to catch his passes during workouts, as reported by AP via brproud.com. Kaepernick last played in the NFL the same year he began kneeling during the playing of the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

Last week he wrote on Twitter, “For The past 5 years I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself. I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners. Who’s working?? I will pull up.”

Kaepernick accused the league of blacklisting him for protesting during the anthem at games. He reached a settlement with the NFL in 2019 and he hasn’t been offered an opportunity to play with a team.

“Just thinking off the top of my head,” Moon said, “those owners, they have a very close-knit unit and once they make their minds up that they don’t want to do something, it doesn’t happen.”

The Hall of Famer believes Kap is “still a great athlete,” and would like to see him play for Seattle.