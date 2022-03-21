Monday, March 21, 2022
HomeSportsFootball
Football

Warren Moon Doubtful Colin Kaepernick Will Return to NFL | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
0

Colin Kaepernick
Colin Kaepernick (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage,)

*Former NFL star quarterback Warren Moon says it’s highly doubtful that Colin Kaepernick will get signed to a new team. 

It appears as though the white male NFL team owners are on code and refuse to give the ex-49ers QB another shot after he used his celebrity status to condemn racism and police brutality. 

“I just don’t know if he’s going to get that opportunity,” Moon said, as reported by TMZ. “I just don’t think the NFL wants that subject back into the league.”

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season … but he recently made clear that he is not ruling out a potential return to the sport. Check out ex-QB Moon’s thoughts on the issue via the clip below. 

READ MORE: Colin Kaepernick Eyeing NFL Return: ‘I’ve Been Working Out and Staying Ready’

Kaepernick remains vigilant about working out to stay “ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself,” he said. 

He’s also looking for receivers to catch his passes during workouts, as reported by AP via brproud.com. Kaepernick last played in the NFL the same year he began kneeling during the playing of the national anthem to protest racial injustice. 

Last week he wrote on Twitter,  “For The past 5 years I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself. I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners. Who’s working?? I will pull up.”

Kaepernick accused the league of blacklisting him for protesting during the anthem at games. He reached a settlement with the NFL in 2019 and he hasn’t been offered an opportunity to play with a team. 

“Just thinking off the top of my head,” Moon said, “those owners, they have a very close-knit unit and once they make their minds up that they don’t want to do something, it doesn’t happen.”

The Hall of Famer believes Kap is “still a great athlete,” and would like to see him play for Seattle.

Previous articleKetanji Brown Jackson: Confirmation Hearings Begin for Supreme Court Nominee | WATCHLive
Next articleDJ Whoo Kid Talks Desiigner’s Hot Single ‘Bakin’ Also Feat. Slushii & Bob Saget | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO