Moses J. Moseley (‘The Walking Dead’) Cause of Death Can’t be Determined

*The cause of death for Walking Dead actor Moses J Moseley could not be determined.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the investigation was unable to resolve whether the shooting was intentional or accidental.

In January, Moseley’s body was found in his car. Family and friends believed something was going on. They thought he was kidnapped or murdered; however, Georgia police were investigating the incident as a possible suicide.

TMZ reports, “The death certificate states Moses shot himself, but the doc also says the intent behind the fatal gunshot is unknown.”

President Biden offered his condolences to the family in a letter.

AMC, the network “The Walking Dead” appears on, also offered a tribute to Moseley, sharing a photo of the actor on Twitter.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our ‘The Walking Dead’ family member Moses J. Moseley,” reads the post.