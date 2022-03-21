High Gas Price Solution – Klarna’s ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Gives You Options on Paying

*As gas prices soar to a record high, Klarna wants Americans to know they’ve partnered with two major gas (companies) so customers can pay for their gas over time.
With Klarna’s app, customers can get gas and snacks at Chevron and Texaco gas stations and then split the cost over six weeks.
AAA estimates gas prices average over $4 per gallon across the country, though West Coast is nearing $5 and $6 per gallon.
The company noted that this buy now, pay later method is not new and that their gas station partnership started in 2021.
If you’re interested in using this new payment method download the Klarna app, search for Texaco or Chevron in-store, and follow the prompts.
