Monday, March 21, 2022
Inflation

High Gas Price Solution – Klarna's 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Gives You Options on Paying

By Fisher Jack
High Gas Prices
High Gas Prices

*As gas prices soar to a record high, Klarna wants Americans to know they’ve partnered with two major gas (companies) so customers can pay for their gas over time.⁠

With Klarna’s app, customers can get gas and snacks at Chevron and Texaco gas stations and then split the cost over six weeks.⁠

AAA estimates gas prices average over $4 per gallon across the country, though West Coast is nearing $5 and $6 per gallon.⁠

The company noted that this buy now, pay later method is not new and that their gas station partnership started in 2021.⁠

If you’re interested in using this new payment method download the Klarna app, search for Texaco or Chevron in-store, and follow the prompts.

Fisher Jack

