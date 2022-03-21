High Gas Price Solution – Klarna’s ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Gives You Options on Paying

*As gas prices soar to a record high, Klarna wants Americans to know they’ve partnered with two major gas (companies) so customers can pay for their gas over time.⁠

⁠

With Klarna’s app, customers can get gas and snacks at Chevron and Texaco gas stations and then split the cost over six weeks.⁠

⁠

AAA estimates gas prices average over $4 per gallon across the country, though West Coast is nearing $5 and $6 per gallon.⁠

⁠

The company noted that this buy now, pay later method is not new and that their gas station partnership started in 2021.⁠

⁠

If you’re interested in using this new payment method download the Klarna app, search for Texaco or Chevron in-store, and follow the prompts.

