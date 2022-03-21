Insiders Weigh In on Will and Jada’s ‘Open Marriage’

*Will Smith recently made clear that he and wife Jada Pinkett Smith do not have an open marriage.

Industry insiders and folks who claim to know the couple personally are speaking out about their Hollywood marriage.

One industry source told The Post: “Look at all the A-list couples on the red carpet — who knows what goes on with them. At least with Jada and Will, there is no pretending.”

“Their love is deeply rooted and it goes to the core and neither one is going anywhere,” said a Smith family source. “But just because that love is present does not mean that every need is necessarily met within the marriage. An outside experience is occasionally desired or, one would say, needed.”

One insider who knows the couple told The Post: “It’s not true to say they were never monogamous to begin with — this is the evolution of a marriage.”

In 2020, the couple admitted to being on a break when Jada began an “entanglement” with R&B singer August Alsina. The following year, Will told GQ that he and Jada had “given each other trust and freedom” because marriage “can’t be a prison.”

He added: “Jada never believed in conventional marriage.”

Will told GQ last September that he and Jada’srelationship had evolved beyond monogamy.

According to the Smith family source, the couple is in a better place now.

“Things have been talked out between the two and, at the end of the day, they do care for each other. Even before the love, there is a solid friendship, a strong foundation,” said the family source: “They could easily get a divorce but for what? What would that prove? At least they are honest with each other, which is something that a lot of married couples cannot say. People cheat all day long, especially married couples. Every marriage works differently — you just happen to know their business because they are public figures.”

Another source wants ya’ll to know that Will and Jada are ” wildly sexual.”

Meanwhile, we reported earlier that the “Bad Boys” actor isn’t concerned with people talking about his marriage.⁠⁠

“I have decided that chatter about my life can be of a benefit to people,” the Oscar-nominated actor told Gayle King during an episode of CBS Sunday Morning. “Chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation and to be able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving or poisonous.” ⁠

Many people speculated Jada and August had an affair. But Smith shot that rumor down.⁠

⁠“There’s never been infidelity in our marriage,” he shared. “Jada and I talk about everything, and we have never surprised one another with anything ever.” ⁠⁠

Will and Jada, 50, tied the knot 1997 and are parents to Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21. Will is also father to 29-year-old Trey from a previous marriage.