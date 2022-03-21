Monday, March 21, 2022
Former Rapper Ma$e Slams Diddy For ‘Ruining People Lives’

By Ny MaGee
Mase with Bible

*Former rapper turned-preacher Ma$e called out Diddy in a recent Instagram post in which he shed more light about artists being mistreated under Bad Boy Records. 

Diddy signed Ma$e more than two decades ago and after they parted way, Ma$e claims Diddy refused to accept his $2 million dollar offer to buy back his music publishing. Diddy allegedly purchased the publishing rights for $20,000 in 1996, per Complex

Ma$e said he’s speaking out on behalf of all the Bad Boy alum who were mistreated by Diddy. 

“When I see the hurt and the pains of other people on Bad Boy, that motivates me to say something, so I don’t be deemed as a person who just made a bunch of money and turned a blind eye,” he said via Instagram Live. “I’m not going to be like the rest of the people around Puff that don’t tell him he’s wrong. I’m not gonna be like the ‘yes’ men around him that see him ruining people lives and never tell him he’s wrong. More people on here will tell me I’m wrong, but won’t say anything to him. They’ll judge my beliefs, they’ll judge my Christianity, and they’ll say nothing to Puff. They’ll say nothing about it’s a concert for Biggie, and Biggie own daughter couldn’t get in. They don’t say nothing about that. But all of his friends got 50 and 60 tickets. We’re done with your games.” 

Mase calls out Diddy
Ma$e and Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs perform during the concert celebrating “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Beacon Theatre on April 27, 2017, in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Mase’s comments come after Miami-based rapper Freddy P, a former member of Diddy’s Da Band, called out the music mogul for allegedly “sending him back to the hood” and not paying the group after being featured on MTV’s “Making the Band” reality show back in the day. 

During an interview with The Neighborhood Talk, Freddy, 41, said he despises Diddy for making “me hate life so much.” He added, “I don’t care about death.”

“Puffy you ain’t never had a talent in your life, man. Somebody gave you opportunity to open the door and find talent,” Freddy said in reference to Diddy’s Making the Band program. 

“A lot of people don’t understand what I’ve been through. This year alone, I’ve contemplated suicide two or three times,” Freddy wrote in a post shared on social media last week. “I done pictured my brother walking in, finding me dead. I cried a few times thinking about leaving my son, because you just gets tired of life. It’s like, no matter what you try to do, you just gotta keep battling. N***as got they foot on your neck, n***as wanna see you fall. It’s these n***as like Puffy, he my main motherfuckin’ reason why I really hate f*ckin’ life, dog. People don’t even understand.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

