Monday, March 21, 2022
HomeNews
News

Lone Cyclist Causes Trucker Convoy in D.C. to Come to Standstill [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

Trucker Convoy in D.C.
Truckers protesting COVID-19 mandates and demanding an end to the Emergency Powers Act return to their base camp after circling the D.C. Beltway, March 10, 2022, in Hagerstown, Maryland. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

*The “People’s Convoy” in DC was disrupted on Saturday by a lone cyclist who brought the truckers’ protest to a standstill, as seen in viral videos shared on social media. 

The convoy was inspired by Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” of truckers. Per Newsweek, “Hundreds of truckers and other motorists made their way to Washington D.C. earlier this month after traveling across the country to voice their frustration at COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other grievances.”

The truckers are against Biden’s vaccine mandates. The D.C. protest has disrupted traffic and angered residents, including one man who responded by hopping on his bike and moving at a snail’s pace in a lane of traffic in front of the truckers.

Watch the moment via the Twitter video embedded below. 

READ MORE: Why You Should be CONCERNED About Rising Covid-19 Infections in the UK and Europe | VIDEO

“Hey, what are you doing? You have a bunch of trucks behind you,”  YouTuber WYSIWYGTV (pronounced “whizzy-wick”) yelled at the unidentified cyclist, as reported by The Daily Mail. “You got a bunch of trucks behind us.”

The biker responded: “What’s that? I didn’t hear you… I didn’t hear you, what did you say?”

The streamer snapped back, “You have a bunch of trucks behind you,” the cyclist replied: “I’m sorry, I can’t hear you—it’s too loud.” 

The cyclist continued to ride in front of the truckers, unmoved by them honking at him.

“Big powerful convoy slowed down by… a single bicyclist,” ShutDownDC wrote on Twitter. “Shoutout to all the activists who have been tracking and f**king with this silly convoy since they got to the area.”

WATCH:

Previous articleFormer Rapper Ma$e Slams Diddy For ‘Ruining People Lives’
Next articleWill Smith Gushes About ‘Beautiful’ Bradley Cooper: ‘I Can’t Concentrate’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO