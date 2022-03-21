Lone Cyclist Causes Trucker Convoy in D.C. to Come to Standstill [VIDEO]

*The “People’s Convoy” in DC was disrupted on Saturday by a lone cyclist who brought the truckers’ protest to a standstill, as seen in viral videos shared on social media.

The convoy was inspired by Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” of truckers. Per Newsweek, “Hundreds of truckers and other motorists made their way to Washington D.C. earlier this month after traveling across the country to voice their frustration at COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other grievances.”

The truckers are against Biden’s vaccine mandates. The D.C. protest has disrupted traffic and angered residents, including one man who responded by hopping on his bike and moving at a snail’s pace in a lane of traffic in front of the truckers.

Watch the moment via the Twitter video embedded below.

“Hey, what are you doing? You have a bunch of trucks behind you,” YouTuber WYSIWYGTV (pronounced “whizzy-wick”) yelled at the unidentified cyclist, as reported by The Daily Mail. “You got a bunch of trucks behind us.”

The biker responded: “What’s that? I didn’t hear you… I didn’t hear you, what did you say?”

The streamer snapped back, “You have a bunch of trucks behind you,” the cyclist replied: “I’m sorry, I can’t hear you—it’s too loud.”

The cyclist continued to ride in front of the truckers, unmoved by them honking at him.

“Big powerful convoy slowed down by… a single bicyclist,” ShutDownDC wrote on Twitter. “Shoutout to all the activists who have been tracking and f**king with this silly convoy since they got to the area.”

WATCH: