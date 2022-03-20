Sunday, March 20, 2022
EURVideoNews: Man Dies After Being Shot, Hit by Car at Oakland Sideshow

By Fisher Jack
Oakland Sideshow (YouTube)
Oakland Sideshow (YouTube)

*A man died after he was shot and then struck by a car and two others were wounded in an unrelated shooting at an East Oakland sideshow early Saturday morning (3-19-22).

The initial call to police said that a person had been injured after being hit by a vehicle at 2:45 a.m. Saturday near 42nd Avenue and I-880, officials said. With the sideshow attracting an estimated 500-600 vehicles, delayed police from reaching the victim, they said.

They found an Oakland resident with “massive trauma” to his body, police said. After taking him to a hospital, it was discovered that the man had also been shot.

Get MORE via the video below.

Fisher Jack

