Sunday, March 20, 2022
Justice Clarence Thomas Hospitalized ‘After Experiencing Flu-like Symptoms’

By Fisher Jack
Clarence Thomas
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

*(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, on Friday evening “after experiencing flu-like symptoms,” the court’s public information office said Sunday evening.

“He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics,” the court’s press release said.

“His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two. Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments,” it added.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmation Hearings to Spotlight High Court's Rightward Trajectory | VIDEO

 

EUR UPdate …

A court spokesperson told CBS News that Thomas, 73, does not have COVID-19.

The court spokesperson did not elaborate on the type of infection Thomas was suffering from or explain the two-day delay in announcing the hospitalization.

The justice could be sent home in the coming days.

Thomas’ hospitalization comes as the justices, all of whom are vaccinated and boosted against Covid-19, are expected to take the bench Monday morning for arguments.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Fisher Jack

