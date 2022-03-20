Sunday, March 20, 2022
HomeCrime
Crime

Arkansas Car Show Rep Speaks Out About Shooting (1 Dead, 24 Injured) | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Wallace McGhee (screenshot)
Wallace McGhee (screenshot)

*In Dumas, Arkansas, a heartbroken and apologetic Wallace McGhee spoke about the Saturday (03/19/22) shooting that left one person dead and 24 others – including several children, injured – said that the event was being held to promote nonviolence. He added that Delta Neighborhood Empowerment Youth Organization had been holding the “Hood-Nic” event for 16 years without any previous incident. McGhee said that the group was standing behind the community and sharing their condolences with those injured.

“We the hood, the committee, and we very send our deepest, our deepest condolences to the family or the tragedy that took care of today. It was some, some shooting that happened in the day, man. And we don’t really know what happened, you know what I’m saying? But we just wanna send our prayers, all our condolences to our friends and community. We here with y’all man, the ‘Hood Nic’ is here and we apologize for all this to happen. This had never happened with us in our event ever.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: AME Church Stops Retiree Payouts, Investigates Missing Funds

On Sunday, Arkansas State Police said in a news release that one person was in custody and authorities were searching for others who may have fired into the crowd Saturday evening. Additional information, including conditions of the wounded, wasn’t immediately available.

Chris Jones, a Democrat running for Arkansas governor, tweeted that he’d attended the event earlier Saturday, registering voters and enjoying “a positive family atmosphere.”

“I am deeply saddened (and honestly angered) by this tragedy,” Jones said in a statement.

Previous articleKetanji Brown Jackson Confirmation Hearings to Spotlight High Court’s rightward Trajectory | VIDEO
Next articleNews Reporter (Sierra Jenkins) Killed in Norfolk, VA Shooting | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO