Arkansas Car Show Rep Speaks Out About Shooting (1 Dead, 24 Injured) | WATCH

*In Dumas, Arkansas, a heartbroken and apologetic Wallace McGhee spoke about the Saturday (03/19/22) shooting that left one person dead and 24 others – including several children, injured – said that the event was being held to promote nonviolence. He added that Delta Neighborhood Empowerment Youth Organization had been holding the “Hood-Nic” event for 16 years without any previous incident. McGhee said that the group was standing behind the community and sharing their condolences with those injured.

“We the hood, the committee, and we very send our deepest, our deepest condolences to the family or the tragedy that took care of today. It was some, some shooting that happened in the day, man. And we don’t really know what happened, you know what I’m saying? But we just wanna send our prayers, all our condolences to our friends and community. We here with y’all man, the ‘Hood Nic’ is here and we apologize for all this to happen. This had never happened with us in our event ever.”

On Sunday, Arkansas State Police said in a news release that one person was in custody and authorities were searching for others who may have fired into the crowd Saturday evening. Additional information, including conditions of the wounded, wasn’t immediately available.

Chris Jones, a Democrat running for Arkansas governor, tweeted that he’d attended the event earlier Saturday, registering voters and enjoying “a positive family atmosphere.”

“I am deeply saddened (and honestly angered) by this tragedy,” Jones said in a statement.