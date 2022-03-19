Wendell Pierce Talks New Bounce TV Cyber Thriller ‘Don’t Hang Up’ | VIDEO

*Bounce TV presents a new crime thriller titled “Don’t Hang Up,” which stars Wendell Pierce (“The Wire,” “Suits”), Lauren Holly (NCIS), and Eden Cupid. Inspired by a true story, Chris Daniels (Pierce) is a college professor, husband, and father whose world is turned upside down when he receives a phone call claiming that his daughter has been kidnapped and demanding a ransom.

The series of events takes him into a twisted 24-hour odyssey where he must complete several missions to save his daughter’s life while staying on the phone with the menacing kidnappers. Meanwhile, as the hours race by, the growing number of unanswered texts and calls from his wife Tracy (Holly) leads to escalating fear and even police interference – which unwittingly puts the safe return of their daughter in even greater jeopardy.

The film puts a spotlight on the rise in cyber-crimes and how vulnerable we can be. Pierce spoke with EURweb about what individuals can do to protect themselves from being victimized.

“One of the first things we can do to protect ourselves is not to rely on technology to tell us where our loved ones are.” Pierce further explained, “let them tell you themselves, contact them before you believe someone has them, no matter what they tell you. Although I was amazed at the technology, there are ways of making you believe that someone has a family member as part of a grift. Familiarize yourself with technology as much as possible and rely on your own belief system and contact system. Have your own unique way of contacting family. Even if that includes a safe word.”

Pierce also said that he had wanted to take on an action role for some time, and this film presented the opportunity to take a lead role in a different type of project. Also important to Pierce, being a part of the new Bounce TV programing. “What’s important here is Bounce is not only creating content for us but distributing as well.” The thriller was directed by JB Sugar and written by Byl Carruthers. You can catch the premiere of “Don’t Hang Up” on Sunday, March 20, at 8 pm (ET).