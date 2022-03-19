Saturday, March 19, 2022
The Pulse of Entertainment: Country Music’s Ian Flanigan Releases ‘Under a Southern Sky’ Single | VIDEO

By Dr. Eunice Moseley
Country music's Ian Flanigan releases 'Under a Southern Sky' single.
*“Yea, I’m an alumnus,” said Country music’ rising star Ian Flanigan about being on Team Blake Shelton on NBC’s “The Voice,” making it to third place in the 19th season. “It does feel good, it’s a great group.”

Still riding high on his hit single “Grow Up” featuring Blake Shelton, Ian is currently promoting his new single “Under a Southern Sky” (Reviver Records). Flanigan is opening act for Blake Shelton’s Ole’ Red concert series, taking place during the month of March.

“We’re driving back now,” he said when I asked about the show at Ole’ Red’s in Orlando, Florida that he had the day before our interview. “It’s always great to be back in Orlando…I started performing here when I was 18; it’s nice to be back with a nice group of people to travel with.”

The “Under a Southern Sky” single is accompanied by a lyric music video, which premiered on Music Mayhem. It was written by John Randell, Jonathan Singleton and Jessie Alexander.

“We tried to capture the summer night moments,” Ian pointed out about the single. “We had three other writers. The label brought us all together. The producer also did the ‘Grow up’ single.”

A spokesperson for Taylor Guitars and Kicker Audio, Ian Flanigan has also toured with Trace Adkins and Chris Janson. He is a member of the Reviver publishing house for songwriters in Nashville. His album that the single is off of is due out sometime this year through Reviver Records, a division of Reviver Entertainment Group located in Nashville and New Jersey. It is one of the leading Country music indie record labels, founded in 2011 by David Ross. It also consists of Reviver Films One, Reviver Label Services and Reviver Legacy. The Reviver roster includes Aaron Goodvin, Brian Callahan, David Adam Byrnes, BlackJack Billy, Johnny Cash brands, the Carter Family and Rock-N-Roll Hall of Famer Little Anthony.

“We actually finished the last track. The album is coming out the end of June,” Ian concluded. www.IanFlaniganMusic.com www.ReviverMusic.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations and Business Management Strategist & Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 23rd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore Saturday April 16, 2022 via Zoom Conferencing and Los Angeles Saturday, November 5, 2022 via Zoom Video Conferencing. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and a National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $17,000 valued in prizes/product/services.  Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference

