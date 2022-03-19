Same-sex Smooch Back in Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Amid ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Controversy

*Pixar’s forthcoming Toy Story prequel Lightyear has decided to put a same-sex kiss back in following an internal backlash to Disney’s handling of Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The movie, which is out June 17, features Chris Evans as the voice of the character Buzz Lightyear. One of Buzz’s colleagues on his mission is a character named Hawthorne, voiced by Uzo Aduba. It was stated that Hawthorne is in “a meaningful relationship with another woman.” While that was always a part of the story, a kiss shared by the couple had been cut from the film. Now that came to a head in recent weeks as the company was revealed to be funding government officials who supported Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill which is soon expected to be signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The legislation would limit what teachers can say about gender and sexuality in the classroom.

It was said that the company ignored those allegations until its own Pixar employees called them out! They claimed that Disney execs cut “nearly every moment of overtly gay affection… regardless of when there is a protest from both the creative teams and executive leadership at Pixar.” The bold move forced CEO Bob Chapek to acknowledge the controversy and, finally, put an end to the political funding. The letter clearly worked as the kiss to Disney’s upcoming summer blockbuster was also restored, Variety reports.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Otis Redding Foundation to Honor R&B Legend with Arts Center