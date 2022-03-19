Saturday, March 19, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Quinta Brunson (‘Abbott Elementary’) Did the Phone Sex Line Thing … ‘Acidentally’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Quinta Brunson (Getty)
Quinta Brunson (Getty)

*While Quinta Brunson is enjoying the success of her hit sitcom, “Abbott Elementary,” it looks like there is a previous job that she isn’t too fond of.

During her Tuesday night (Mar.16) appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Brunson, 32, shared some interesting life events that led her to acting and comedy!

During her interview, the “She Memes Well” author revealed that once upon a time, she accidentally got a job working an adult hotline. “So, I needed some money ’cause I was really broke, and I saw an opportunity on Craigslist for some voiceover work and I was like, ‘I want to be in cartoons one day — I’d love to do that.’”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: CBS to Air Whitney Houston Special – Marking A Decade Since Singer’s Death

Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson / (Liliane Lathan via Getty Images)

According to Brunson, the job description was looking for someone to “Play a character for someone to call you up and have a good time” — which sounded “fun” to her. She was given the name Crystal for her persona, and was sent a picture of video vixen “Buffie the Body.”

“I had to pretend to be her on the phone for people that called. And it was really gross. I couldn’t get through it. But they did tell the truth. They said, “You will get paid a dollar a minute,” and I made $3 that day.”

(Scroll down below the IG post to watch Quinta tell the story to Seth Meyers.)

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Chris Redd Readies Kanye West Jokes – with ONE Exception!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Wait! There’s more … As promised above, below is actress/comedian Quinta Brunson telling the story of how she “accidentally” worked as a phone sex actress.

Previous articleKanye West’s Grammy Performance CANCELED Over His ‘Online Behavior’: Report
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO