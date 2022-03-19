Quinta Brunson (‘Abbott Elementary’) Did the Phone Sex Line Thing … ‘Acidentally’ | WATCH

*While Quinta Brunson is enjoying the success of her hit sitcom, “Abbott Elementary,” it looks like there is a previous job that she isn’t too fond of.

During her Tuesday night (Mar.16) appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Brunson, 32, shared some interesting life events that led her to acting and comedy!

During her interview, the “She Memes Well” author revealed that once upon a time, she accidentally got a job working an adult hotline. “So, I needed some money ’cause I was really broke, and I saw an opportunity on Craigslist for some voiceover work and I was like, ‘I want to be in cartoons one day — I’d love to do that.’”

According to Brunson, the job description was looking for someone to “Play a character for someone to call you up and have a good time” — which sounded “fun” to her. She was given the name Crystal for her persona, and was sent a picture of video vixen “Buffie the Body.”

“I had to pretend to be her on the phone for people that called. And it was really gross. I couldn’t get through it. But they did tell the truth. They said, “You will get paid a dollar a minute,” and I made $3 that day.”

Wait! There’s more … As promised above, below is actress/comedian Quinta Brunson telling the story of how she “accidentally” worked as a phone sex actress.