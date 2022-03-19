Saturday, March 19, 2022
Mary J. Blige Keeps it Real on Not Having Kids | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Mary J Blige (SB) - Getty for CNN
Mary J. Blige performed her hits “Family Affair” and “No More Drama.” – Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

*If you missed, a few days ago, Mary J. Blige made a virtual appearance on E! News’ Daily Pop to share details about her latest album and the Superbowl performance. That’s something a lot of folks and Mary’s fans are still excited about.

Justin Sylvester, the show’s host, and self-proclaimed MJB fan, had something else on his mind that he wanted Miss Mary to respond to: motherhood. Here’s how he set things up. In his mind, He saw Mary as a mom with who he described as, “the cool aunty … that comes with the bags for Christmas,” the Mary he aspires to be in the future because he “ain’t havin’ no kids.”

“Do you ever think you’re gonna get to the day where you’re like, ‘Damn, I maybe shoulda done it?’” Sylvester asked to open the chat.

Mary J Blige - Getty
Mary J Blige – Getty

“Oh, I’m not there yet!” Mary quickly replied with a laugh. “I’m not there yet, so I’m good. Listen, I have nieces and nephews forever. And I’m always watching how people are scrambling, you know, scrambling around for babysitters. I don’t wanna go through that.” she added with another chuckle while grabbing her glass.

I like my freedom. I like being able to get up and go and move and do what I wanna do. I don’t want to have to tend to someone all the time, you know?”

“Right now, that’s where I’m at, you know, but,” added Blige shaking her head left and right, concluding, “I don’t think it’s gonna happen.”

As Vibe notes, Slyvester chose to start the interview with that line of questioning in an effort to relate himself, a gay Black man, to Blige in an intimate and entertaining way. She was previously a stepmom to her ex-husband Kendu Issac’s three children and seems quite comfortable and content with her decision not to have any kids of her own, which is probably why she was so willing to publically discuss such a personal topic.

Fisher Jack

