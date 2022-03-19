Kanye West’s Grammy Performance CANCELED Over His ‘Online Behavior’: Report

*It looks like Kanye West has been told to keep steppin’ as far as his performance at the Grammys this year. The move by the folks who run the show was because of what insiders are calling YE’s “concerning online behavior.”

Sources close to West and his team and his team say he received a phone call Friday evening, informing him he has been pulled from the line-up of performers for the show, reports The Blast.

If you’re familiar with what went down between him and Grammy host Trevor Noah, you probably aren’t surprised. As we reported earlier, Kanye responded to Noah after he addressed the rapper’s split from ex-wife Kim Kardashian: “I’ll be honest with you — what I see from the situation is a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything,” Noah said.

With the loony-azz way West has been reacting to people who aren’t going along with his point of view, there was worry about the two men’s interaction during the show. Hence, the “Donda” rapper is out.

The Grammy situation spread to other artists, including rapper The Game, who defended Kanye West on his social media.

“Time & time again they show us that they only want to STEAL the culture, not allow you to ever be their equals. In a more than obvious move for reasons of minuscule actions…. The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull (Kanye West) from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming,” Game wrote.

He continued, “Could be because (Trevor Noah) is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision or because Ye’s account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown, especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions…. We’ll just say it’s all of the above & a continuous disrespect for us & all that we have brought to the table in entertainment, media & sports over the last 100 years especially.”

Here’s more via The Blast:

Sources say Kanye’s team isn’t surprised by the decision, and it only points to proof The Grammy Awards are an outdated and unimportant part of music culture and perceived success.

Interestingly, many are pointing towards the possibility that Kanye or others are launching their own social media site to make sure ALL voices can be heard. “I’m sure I’ll be the next account suspended for speaking freely on an app created for us to equally share as humans lol,” The Game added.

Earlier in the week, the Grammys announced performers for the show, which includes Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil’ Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, and Jack Harlow.

Obviously, Kanye West should be slated in this line-up due to his massively popular album release this year. Plus, Ye’s ‘Donda’ album is nominated for Album Of The Year.

At this point, Kanye hasn’t responded to the unbelievable snub by the Grammy organization, but we are guessing he will sooner than later!