A Young Thug Baby Mama Shot and Killed After Bowling Alley Dispute

*A woman who was shot and killed after a dispute at an #Atlanta bowling alley was the mother of one of Young Thug’s children.

The Atlanta Police Department responded to #MetroFunCenter last night after receiving a report that a 31-year-old woman had been shot.

When authorities arrived, they found #LaKeviaJackson dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Cops said Jackson was involved in a dispute inside the venue over a bowling ball which eventually escalated to gunfire in the parking lot.

Jackson’s mother confirmed her death to a local reporter, saying LaKevia was at the bowling alley to celebrate a friend’s birthday when the dispute started. She also said the alleged shooter waited in the parking lot for at least 20 minutes to confront the woman again as she left the celebration.

