Friday, March 18, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Beef

A Young Thug Baby Mama Shot and Killed After Bowling Alley Dispute

By Fisher Jack
0

Young Thug - LaKevia Jackson / YouTube
Young Thug – LaKevia Jackson / YouTube

*A woman who was shot and killed after a dispute at an #Atlanta bowling alley was the mother of one of Young Thug’s children.

The Atlanta Police Department responded to #MetroFunCenter last night after receiving a report that a 31-year-old woman had been shot.

When authorities arrived, they found #LaKeviaJackson dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Cops said Jackson was involved in a dispute inside the venue over a bowling ball which eventually escalated to gunfire in the parking lot.

Jackson’s mother confirmed her death to a local reporter, saying LaKevia was at the bowling alley to celebrate a friend’s birthday when the dispute started. She also said the alleged shooter waited in the parking lot for at least 20 minutes to confront the woman again as she left the celebration.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Loretta Lynch Sends Confusing Message by Defending NFL in Brian Flores Lawsuit

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Previous articleWillie Wilson Announces $1 Million Gas Giveaway After Creating Traffic Jams with Free Gas
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO