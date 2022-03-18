Willie Wilson Announces $1 Million Gas Giveaway After Creating Traffic Jams with Free Gas

*Chicago businessman Willie Wilson gave away $200,000 in fuel at 10 different gas stations throughout the city on Thursday but the move caused a massive gridlock and now critics are wondering if the giveaway caused more harm than good.

The gas giveaway started Thursday morning and ran for about three hours. As reported by WGNTV, each vehicle received $50 in gas until $200,000 was exhausted. The gas stations that participated in the giveaway, per the report, were:

Amstar — 368 E. Garfield Blvd.

Citgo —9155 S. Stony Island

Marathon — 1839 E. 95th St.

Citgo — 1345 N. Pulaski Rd.

Gulf — 9901 S. Halsted St.

Mobil — 2800 S. Kedzie Ave.

Amoco — 7201 N. Clark St.

BP — 4359 N. Pulaski Rd.

Marathon — 340 S. Sacramento Blvd.

Falcon — 43 N. Homan Ave.

Vehicles started lining up around these locations at 2 a.m. and with the giveaway not officially starting until 7 a.m., anxious drivers caused a gridlock forcing Chicago police to direct traffic.

READ MORE: EURVideoNews: Chi-Town Businessman Dr. Willie Wilson Gives Away $200k in Free Gas!

Traffic is backed up near 91st and Stony Island as people try to get to the CITGO gas station to get free fuel courtesy of Willie Wilson: https://t.co/8v2USXB01V pic.twitter.com/ngxCJKriRB — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) March 17, 2022

At one point, traffic in some areas came to a standstill, causing many residents to be late for work and school.

“We did this thinking of just one thing, people needed help. We just thought about this last week. I didn’t think about nothing like that,” Wilson said in response to the chaos his giveaway ignited around the city.

Some gas stations ran out of gas amid the giveaway, angering many already annoyed residents.

Inquiring minds now want to know if Wilson’s gas giveaway was worth it.

Wilson responded to haters and critics who fail to appreciate one man’s need to take action and help his community by announcing he’s upping the ante with a $1 million dollar gas giveaway.

MEDIA ADVISORY Wilson Announces $1 Million Worth of Free Gas as Cook County Residents Experience the Highest Fuel Prices in 14 Years, 50 Participating Gas Stations Agree to Lower their Prices to Serve More Families, & Invites Press, Elected Officials, & Clergy to Pump Gas pic.twitter.com/hQBNBlIqtK — Dr. Willie Wilson (@DrWillieWilson) March 18, 2022

“When we are down at Grant Park with 100,000 people for a rock concert, people don’t seem to be concerned about that,” Wilson said Friday, in response to concerns about the traffic, per the Chicago Tribue.

The next gas giveaway is reportedly set to begin at 8:30 a.m. on March 24 and last until the money runs out. Wilson, who ran for Chicago mayor twice, said he’s going to expand it to the suburbs.

Per the Chicago Tribue report, when asked why he doesn’t hand out gift cards to avoid traffic jams, Wilson said: “Everyone has a way they like doing things. … But I always tell people, if you want to do something your way, you put up your money and do it your way.”