Roy Wood Jr. & WNBA Star Sabrina Ionescu Talk NCAA Name Image, Likeness Deals and More | WATCH

*Last summer, the NCAA introduced Name Image and Likeness deals that allow college athletes to accept payment from sponsors and brands — including anything from endorsement deals to TikTok sponsorships.

In this episode, WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu sits down with Roy Wood Jr. to discuss what this means for college athletes, the future of compensating players, and how she is involved with navigating deals for students at her alma mater, University of Oregon. #DailyShow #BeyondTheScenes

A bit more about The Daily Show with Trevor Noah podcast series “Beyond the Scenes”:

Hosted by Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr., the series gives listeners an inside look at how producers and writers of the Emmy-winning series use comedy to tackle a variety of complex topics, from racial injustice to sex robots. Correspondents Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Michael Kosta, Ronny Chieng and Contributor Jordan Klepper, along with an array of special guests, will also be featured.

The premiere episode, Therapy in the Black Community, which launched last summer, featured Roy alongside Daily Show writers X Mayo and Ashton Womack for a wide-ranging and deeply personal discussion about mental health, Black church, the protests against racial injustice and police brutality of 2020, and more.

source: MTV Entertainment Group