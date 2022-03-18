BET Announces Carl Weber’s ‘The Black Hamptons’ Limited Series

*New York Times best-selling author Carl Weber is taking “The Black Hamptons” to BET.

Based on Weber’s novel of the same name, the new four-part original limited series takes place in the town of Sag Harbor, Long Island, NY, also known as “The Black Hamptons.”

As reported by BET, the star-studded cast includes Lamman Rucker, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Elise Neal, Brian White, Karon Riley, Mike Merrill, Blac Chyna, Aaron Spears, Daya Vaidya, Cameo Sherrell, Franklin Ojeda Smith, Jordan Smith, Jennifer Freeman, David Andrews, and more.

The story follows the brewing feud between old money families the ‘Brittons’ and the ‘Johnsons,’ per the report.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Tri Destined Studios and Urban Books Media on a new addictive limited series,” said Maureen Guthman, SVP, programming content strategy, BET, as reported by Deadline. “BET’s ongoing commitment to telling compelling dramatic, character-driven original stories, anchored in the Black experience continues to propel our diverse storytelling to new heights.”

“We are honored and grateful to BET and Paramount Global for another opportunity to bring the rich culture, political power, generational wealth, intellect, and global influence of The Black Hamptons to our audience,” said Tri-Destined EP and showrunner Nikaya D. Brown Jones. “With all of the twist and turns of a Carl Weber novel, we share a glimpse into the world of affluent African American families owning companies, inventions, and miles of beachfront real estate and their influence on the world.”

“This may be the funnest project I’ve ever worked on. Every day is fun in the sun. I am very grateful to BET for seeing the vision,” said EP, writer and showrunner Carl Weber.