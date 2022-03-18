Friday, March 18, 2022
BET Announces Carl Weber’s ‘The Black Hamptons’ Limited Series

By Ny MaGee
The Black Hamptons
‘Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons’: BET Limited Series To Star Vanessa Bell Calloway, Blac Chyna, Elise Neal and more Photo: Twitter

*New York Times best-selling author Carl Weber is taking “The Black Hamptons” to BET.

Based on Weber’s novel of the same name, the new four-part original limited series takes place in the town of Sag Harbor, Long Island, NY, also known as “The Black Hamptons.”

As reported by BET, the star-studded cast includes Lamman Rucker, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Elise NealBrian WhiteKaron Riley, Mike Merrill, Blac Chyna, Aaron Spears, Daya Vaidya, Cameo Sherrell, Franklin Ojeda SmithJordan Smith,  Jennifer Freeman, David Andrews, and more.

The story follows the brewing feud between old money families the ‘Brittons’ and the ‘Johnsons,’ per the report. 

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Tri Destined Studios and Urban Books Media on a new addictive limited series,” said Maureen Guthman, SVP, programming content strategy, BET, as reported by Deadline. “BET’s ongoing commitment to telling compelling dramatic, character-driven original stories, anchored in the Black experience continues to propel our diverse storytelling to new heights.”

“We are honored and grateful to BET and Paramount Global for another opportunity to bring the rich culture, political power, generational wealth, intellect, and global influence of The Black Hamptons to our audience,” said Tri-Destined EP and showrunner Nikaya D. Brown Jones. “With all of the twist and turns of a Carl Weber novel, we share a glimpse into the world of affluent African American families owning companies, inventions, and miles of beachfront real estate and their influence on the world.”

“This may be the funnest project I’ve ever worked on. Every day is fun in the sun. I am very grateful to BET for seeing the vision,” said EP, writer and showrunner Carl Weber.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

