Thursday, March 17, 2022
HomeRace/GenderRacism
Entertainment

YE Suspended from Instagram for 24 hours After Trevor Noah Racial Slur | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Kanye West (Jean-Baptiste Lacroix-AFP-Getty Images)
Kanye West, here in 2020, has been temporarily suspended from Instagram. / Jean-Baptiste Lacroix-AFP-Getty Images

*(CNN) — Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram after he posted a racial slur directed at “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, a spokesperson for Meta confirmed to CNN.

West violated the platform’s policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment, according to Meta. He is restricted from posting, commenting and other actions for 24 hours and the company will take further action if necessary, the spokesperson said.

West posted a slur directed at Noah on Wednesday after the talk show host had addressed the rapper’s treatment of his former wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend comedian Pete Davidson in a “Daily Show” segment Tuesday.

“You may not feel sorry for Kim because she’s rich and famous,” Noah said in the segment. “But what she’s going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Trevor Noah’s Response to YE Calling Him ‘Coon’: ‘It Breaks My Heart to See You Like This’

In West’s post, since deleted by Instagram, he replaced the lyrics to “Kumbaya” with a racial epithet. Prior to the removal of the post, Noah had responded by expressing his admiration for West as an artist and his sincere concern for him and his family.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleArizona Bank Calls Cops on Black Man Trying to Cash Check from Boat Sale [VIDEO]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO