Wendy Williams on Battle with Wells Fargo: ‘I Want All My Money’

*Following months of reports and rumors about her mental and physical well-being, Wendy Williams is speaking out to set the record straight and to share when she will be returning to her show.

Wendy began her exclusive phone interview with @goodmorningamerica letting her fans know that she is doing very well after her health struggles kept her from returning to her show for a 13th season.

“Health is very well. And I’ve actually had a few appointments. You know, I’m 57 now. And I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old.”

Wendy, who has been battling Graves’ disease went on to talk about her big problem with Wells Fargo bank and how they allegedly stopped her from accessing her account:

“They say that I need somebody to handle my account and I don’t want that. I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I’ve worked hard for my entire life. My entire life. I don’t lie, I don’t cheat and I don’t steal. I am an honest, hard-working person.”

Further, into the conversation, Wendy discussed if she was well enough to return to her show. She said, “Well, give me give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with and then I’ll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing.” She then shared a message to her fans: “This is what I would love to say to my Wendy watchers. Keep watching because I’m going to be back on the Wendy show. Bigger and brighter than ever.”

