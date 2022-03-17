Trevor Noah’s Response to YE Calling Him ‘Coon’: ‘It Breaks My Heart to See You Like This’

*On Wednesday, Kanye West hopped on Instagram and posted a screenshot of Trevor Noah’s Google panel with the caption “All in together now… *oon baya my lord *oon baya *oon baya my lord *oon baya Oooo’ lord *oon baya.” IG later suspended his account for 24 hours claiming the rapper violated its policies.

Comedian Trevor Noah has responded to Kanye West in a lengthy post admiring him while also expressing concern. He said: “There are few artists who have had more of an impact on me than you Ye. You took samples and turned them into symphonies,” Noah began. “You took your pain and through the wire turned it into performance perfection. I thought differently about how I spend my money because of you, I learned to protect my child-like creativity from grown thoughts because of you, sh*t I still smile every time I put on my seatbelt because of you.”

He added, “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this,” Noah continued. “I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain.” Noah continued, “Oh, and as for Koon…clearly some people graduate but we still stupid,” Noah added. “Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod,” Yahoo quotes.

