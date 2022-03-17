Tamron Shares Message of Hope to Wendy + Aunjanue Ellis (‘King Richard’) Stops by | WATCH

*Tamron opened up today’s show with a message of encouragement and healing for Wendy Williams in the wake of her ongoing health issues on the heels of T.J. Holmes’ interview with Williams on this morning’s “Good Morning America.”

Later in the Thursday, March 17 edition of “Tamron Hall,” Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis sat down with Tamron to discuss her critically acclaimed role in “King Richard.” Set to star in AMC’s upcoming drama “61st Street” opposite Courtney B. Vance, Ellis opened up about her journey to becoming an actress after growing up in a small town in Mississippi, and why she made it her mission to bring Oracene Williams’ story to life. Also on today’s show, Hall took a dance break with renowned dancers and siblings Julianne and Derek Hough, who taught Tamron how to salsa.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Kelly Rowland Reunites with Her Estranged Father After 30 Years [VIDEO]

Hall addresses Wendy Williams’ ongoing health issues and the recent cancellation of “The Wendy Williams Show”:

“Wendy is another mom. Another woman who created, executive produced and hosted her show. Wendy and I are currently the only two Black women who created, executive produce and solo host daytime shows on right now. And so when I saw her interview with T.J. [Holmes], it took my breath away because there’s been a lot of stories out there. So it was powerful to hear Wendy in her own words talk about her health, which has been speculated in so many places.” She continued, “But at the end of the day we are moms, we are women who are working, and she did something that so many others could not, which is stay on more than a decade of that show, and Wendy says that she needs about three months and she feels she will be back on TV. And I know all of her co-hosts are fans, like the Tam Fam would root for me, are rooting for her.”

Aunjanue Ellis on why she made it her mission to bring Oracene Williams’ story to light through her performance in “King Richard”:

“I mean, I was so, I have to say, a little ashamed of myself, you know, because I didn’t know she was their coach and didn’t know until I started researching for the film. And I discovered that and so it just became, I don’t know how to say this Tamron, but it became my mission, you know, to correct that, to do that little history correction, because so many people you know, don’t know that about her. And they don’t know that about her, first of all, because she’s not interested in the world knowing, because her husband is a salesperson for the family, and they sort of fell into these roles. But the fact that this woman is so crucial to what we understand about 21st Century tennis, it’s sports, and yet no one knows. I was like ‘Nah.’”

Ellis on learning how to be confident in her own skin:

“You said ‘the underdog’ and it’s interesting because I like the word unseen. You know, unseen and unseen because I am from the backwoods of southwest Mississippi, you know, because I am a larger woman. I’m not a size two, not a size four, not a size 10. And so even with this [Essence] cover, you know the idea that ‘yeah, I’m gonna have my whole leg out,’ you know what I mean? And owning that and claiming that and feeling good, not just okay about it, but feeling good about it. And saying ‘okay, I can take this space.’ Feeling confident about telling the story about Ms. Orancene and so many other stories about women who are unseen.”

Ellis on her journey to becoming an Oscar-nominated actress:

“Well, I have no explanation for it other than, you know, I didn’t have designs on being an actor, you know, and I think that the reason why is because when you’re from backwoods, southwest Mississippi, and ‘no WiFi Mississippi’ I’ll call it, you don’t give yourself permission to think that way because you feel like you got to get a job, a job with benefits, you know, as someone said to me yesterday. So it was irresponsible for me to think that I could have any sort of creative career and make money from it, you know? So, you know, I did not go down that path and someone said ‘no, try this. I see something in you.’ And so yeah, when I’m having those moments, I feel that someone else saw that in me, but now I see it in myself.”

Ellis on why she’s chosen not to watch herself in “King Richard”:

“Because I had such an incredible experience doing it and I knew if I see it, I’m just going to be critiquing everything I did. I don’t want to do that.”

Here’s some fun stuff for ya – Watch Tamron Learn How To Salsa with Julianne and Derek Hough:

Following are highlights for Tamron Hall for tomorrow’s show … Please note: lineup is subject to change.

Friday, March 18: Tamron gets crafty! Amber Kemp-Gerstel, host of the “Disney Family Sundays” crafting show on Disney+, shares incredible ways to organize your child’s room. Plus, using scrapbooking to manage stress and anxiety. And, genius gift wrapping ideas for spring from one of Hollywood’s go-to party planners.

source: ferencomm.com