Thursday, March 17, 2022
Oktavist Eric Hollaway’s Low Voice Made Him a Voiceover Star

By Ny MaGee
Oktavist Eric Hollaway

*Voiceover actor Eric Hollaway is said to have the lowest voice of any human on earth. 

Hollaway is an oktavist, and as reported by Voice Shop Coaching, he is often booked as “The Voice of God.” Per Oktavism.com, “the term oktavist is most precisely used to refer to basses that sing down to contra B flat and lower in a choral setting.”

Here’s more from the outlet:

Eric is one octave lower than E flat on sheet music. Very few people on earth have a voice this low. His voice is so Very low he can sing down to what opera singers’ term “contra b flat.” There are only a very few OKTAVISTS globally out of 7.8 billion people on earth. It was first used in Russian opera. Eric uses his voice in voice acting typically for corporate films, commercials, and a slew of characters. And he uses his voice when he sings opera, which he does in Italian, German, and English. But his background has nothing to do with the voice he was gifted.

Listen for yourself at erichollaway.com. 

OTHER NEWS: Hot NY Rapper Dave East Chops it Up About Life & His New Music ‘How Did I Get Here’ | WATCH

“It literally happened overnight when I was 12,” said Eric about his unique voice. “It was shrill and annoying on a Tuesday, and I woke up Wednesday, and it sounded just like this at 12 years old.”

Eric, whose previous career was building nuclear warheads in the military, decided to become a voice actor in 2008 after the recession hit. 

“The recession hit in 2008, and I decided, clear out of the blue, to do something with what God had given me. That’s when he became a voice actor,” he said. 

“I realized then that I had to reinvent myself, and that was when I did something about my voice,” he said, adding “everybody I meet, even in the grocery store, tells me my voice reassures them and calms them.”  

Per the report, Eric has since voiced CBS News segments, commercials, voice imaging for broadcast, and a slew of fictional characters. 

To learn/hear more about Eric, check out his Tic Toc.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

