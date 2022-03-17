Thursday, March 17, 2022
New Regina Hall Horror Film ‘Master’ | WATCH

By L.Marie
Director Mariama Diallo makes her directorial debut in “Master.” A horror film set in present day with past events sprinkled into the plot. The film begins at the campus of a college located in a historic town with lots of secrets. After freshman Jasmine Moore arrives on campus for her first day of college life, she is greeted by fellow students who realize she has been assigned a room that everyone is shocked she has. But no one tells her why they have that reaction.  

This film also stars Regina Hall, as Gail Bishop the first Black dorm master of the college. From the moments Gail enters the dorm she experiences suspicious activities. As the film goes on viewers will begin to see why the dorm is hunted. With the school being located in an old witch town, the history and hunting of the witches isn’t the only sinister activity affecting Gail and Jasmine.  

Master
REGINA HALL and AMBER GRAY star in MASTER Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Studios © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Horror films are usually a genre is for a specific audience. We spoke with Diallo about her choice in having a horror film be her directorial debut.

“I have always been a lover of horror films. I’ve watched them since I was probably even too young to be watching them. Really I felt like the vibe and atmosphere of this story was demanding to be told through a horror lens,” said Diallo.

Of course, I don’t want to give any spoilers but this film has a deeper message attached to it. It’s not just a surface horror film about an old haunted witch town. As you watch you will be just like Gail and Jasmine trying to put the pieces of the puzzle together.  

Prepare to be scared and intrigued when “Master” hits theaters and Prime Video on March 18th.

