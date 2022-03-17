EURVideoNews: New Jersey Honors George Clinton Ahead of His 80th B-day

*Everybody’s favorite funkateer, George Clinton, is being honored in his native New Jersey this week as he celebrates his 80th birthday. As an example, the town of Plainfield, where Clinton worked for many years, is renaming Passaic Street after the music legend.

A bronze plaque was being erected where the Silk Palace barbershop once stood and Clinton formed the Parliaments. For those not up on their music history, George and the crew started as doo-wop and evolved into Parliaments Funkadelic, incorporating funk, R&B, Gospel, rock, and more, with outlandish fashion and fantastic stage props like the Mothership.

Check out the video below for more of the story.

