Keke Wyatt Claps Back at Trolls After Revealing Unborn Baby Has Genetic Disorder

*Keke Wyatt is expecting her 11th child and the singer revealed this week that her unborn baby has been diagnosed with the genetic disorder Trisomy 13.

The announcement came during an emotional performance at the City Winery on March 13, 2022. She sang, “When the doctors told me that my son Rajjah had Leukemia cancer …I said Hallelujah. And recently I found out the doctor say my baby has Trisomy 13… Hallelujah.”

Sadly, several social media users reacted to the news with rude comments, prompting Wyatt to fire off a lengthy response on Instagram.

“I’d like to send a special prayer out for the rude, cruel people that took time out of their day to get on social media and make disparaging and morbid comments concerning my pregnancy,” Wyatt, 40, captioned a Wednesday, March 16, Instagram video of herself singing. “This past weekend at my show I was very transparent with my amazing fans (who I see as family) about the status of my pregnancy. I explained to them, the day after my maternity photo shoot my husband, [Zackariah Darring], and I received the news that our baby tested positive for Trisomy 13 per the doctor.”

The “Marriage Boot Camp” alum concluded, “For all of the disgusting people out there that are wishing ill on me and my baby. Say what y’all want about me, I’m use[d] to it. No weapon formed against me will prosper anyway. BUT a[n] innocent unborn baby?? Be careful putting your mouth on people. I pray that God gives you grace when Life comes knocking on your front door and you won’t reap what u are sowing. For all of the POSITIVE stories, emails and support I’m getting THANK YOU! I will not let the negativity drain all of my positive energy. I work hard and my husband and I take care of ALL our children with NO help but GODS OK.”

Wyatt revealed in February that she is expecting baby No. 11, her second with husband Zackariah Darring, 45.

Per Us, “Wyatt shares Ke’riah, 2, with Darring, as well as Keyver, 21, Rahjah, 19, and Ke’Tarah, 14, with ex-husband Rahmat Morton, plus Ke’Mar, 11, Wyatt, 9, Ke’Yoshi, 6, and Kendall, 4, with ex-husband Michael Ford. She suffered a stillbirth while married to Morton, naming the late infant Heaven, and is also close with Ford’s daughter Kayla from a previous relationship.”