Ex-NBA Star Michael Beasley Reveals Mom Stole From Him in Emotional Interview [VIDEO]

*Former NBA star Michael Beasley broke down in tears during an emotional interview with former NFL players Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor on “The Pivot Podcast,” where he got candid about his trust issues.

Beasley revealed that his mother, his financial advisor and several others have stolen money from him.

“I don’t know no one that ain’t stole from me,” Beasley said. “Everybody except for my kids stole from me.”

“Every step of the way, I asked for help.”

The distrust he has for those around him has forced him to isolate himself from the world. Check out the video clip below.

“I don’t leave the house. I play basketball, and I go home. I don’t care what y’all do no more. I try to talk to my kids as much as I can. I’ve reached out so much, so many times to different people and it’s just, I have to die with some kind of dignity,” he said.

Beasley went on to explain how many athletes are in need of mental healthcare but when they show vulnerability in public they’re generally mocked.

“Do I have to be in Delonte West’s shoes to get help? No disrespect to Delonte West or people in his position. But, what does it take to do the right thing? My whole life I asked for help. People called me crazy,” he stated.

The other men offered to help … with Crowder, who lives near Beasley suggesting they get together for a playdate with their kids.

“You have kids. I have kids. Come to my house. We can get bounce houses for the kids, we can sit back on the porch, drink a couple beers, drink some wine, hang out,” Crowder said.

Beasley played 11 seasons in the NBA … playing for the Timberwolves, Knicks, Bucks, Rockets, Suns and Lakers.