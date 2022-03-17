Thursday, March 17, 2022
Ex-NBA Star Michael Beasley Reveals Mom Stole From Him in Emotional Interview [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Michael Beasley
Michael Beasley looks on in an NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on January 11, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah.  (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

*Former NBA star Michael Beasley broke down in tears during an emotional interview with former NFL players Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor on “The Pivot Podcast,” where he got candid about his trust issues.  

Beasley revealed that his mother, his financial advisor and several others have stolen money from him. 

“I don’t know no one that ain’t stole from me,” Beasley said. “Everybody except for my kids stole from me.”

“Every step of the way, I asked for help.”

The distrust he has for those around him has forced him to isolate himself from the world. Check out the video clip below. 

OTHER NEWS: BAM, Greenlight Bookstore, and The Lit. Bar Present JANELLE MONÁE in Conversation Mon, Apr 18 at 8pm

“I don’t leave the house. I play basketball, and I go home. I don’t care what y’all do no more. I try to talk to my kids as much as I can. I’ve reached out so much, so many times to different people and it’s just, I have to die with some kind of dignity,” he said. 

Beasley went on to explain how many athletes are in need of mental healthcare but when they show vulnerability in public they’re generally mocked. 

“Do I have to be in Delonte West’s shoes to get help? No disrespect to Delonte West or people in his position. But, what does it take to do the right thing? My whole life I asked for help. People called me crazy,” he stated. 

The other men offered to help … with Crowder, who lives near Beasley suggesting they get together for a playdate with their kids. 

“You have kids. I have kids. Come to my house. We can get bounce houses for the kids, we can sit back on the porch, drink a couple beers, drink some wine, hang out,” Crowder said.

Beasley played 11 seasons in the NBA … playing for the Timberwolves, Knicks, Bucks, Rockets, Suns and Lakers.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

