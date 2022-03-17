EURVideoNews: Chi-Town Businessman Dr. Willie Wilson Gives Away $200k in Free Gas!

*In Chicago, a good-hearted businessman and former mayoral candidate, Dr. Willie Wison, made a lot of folks very, very happy on Thursday because he donated $200,000 in gas at select locations.

Dr. Wilson’s much-appreciated generosity comes as prices spiked to as much as $4.55 for regular and $5.32 for premium in Illinois, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Starting at 7 a.m., each customer at 10 different locations received $50 in gas until the $200,000 was exhausted.

“The soaring price of gas has caused a hardship for too many of our citizens. The average price of regular gas has gone well over $4 a gallon for the first time in nearly 14 years and is now up nearly 50 percent from last year. The war in Ukraine, a ban on Russian oil, and high taxes are contributing to rising fuel prices,” Dr. Wilson said in a release.

Get MORE regarding Dr. Wilson’s gas giveaway via the video report below:

