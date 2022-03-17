EUR VIDEO THROWBACK: X Clan Orator Professor X Dies on This Day in 2006

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*While everybody else is out here drinking Shamrock shakes and wearing green – we’re celebrating the red, the black, and the green.

With a key … sissyyyyyy!

X Clan came along in the spring of 1990 and was so Hotep that they made Public Enemy look mainstream. Chuck D never wore kufi hats, Ankh accoutrements and carried a walking stick. That would be Brother J, Sugar Shaft, Paradise and Professor X the Overseer sporting such Afrocentric garb in appearances, videos and interviews…

Where PE was Black power, X Clan was Black nationalism. Vaingloriously Black. Professor X made a point to never let you forget it. His booming orations and declarations of “Vainglorious!” on top of Funkadelic and Tom Tom Club beats helped X Clan strengthen and stretch the rap genre that PE introduced.

Professor X, born Lumumba Carson – the son of Brooklyn-based activist Sonny Carson – died of spinal meningitis on March 17, 2006 at the age of 49. His legacy lives on through the group that packaged Afrocentric love with a bomb-ass Brooklyn swagger.

Let’s go to the East, blackwards below:

During an appearance on the podcast Yanadameen Godcast, hosted by Lord Jamar of Brand Nubian, Brother J reveals that Professor X was actually X Clan’s manager when they first started, and “wasn’t a part of the group.” He also talks about meeting X before “the crowns,” saying, “We was both wearing the same Yankees hat.” He also talks about the influence of Professor X’s Black nationalist father Sonny Carson on their music. Watch below, beginning at the 7:45 mark.

Fun Fact: Sonny Carson wrote an autobiography that was made into a movie, called “The Education of Sonny Carson.” Watch below, in its entirety: