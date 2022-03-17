Thursday, March 17, 2022
HomeRadioScope-OldSchoolEUR Video Throwback
Entertainment

EUR VIDEO THROWBACK: X Clan Orator Professor X Dies on This Day in 2006

By EURPublisher01
0

*While everybody else is out here drinking Shamrock shakes and wearing green – we’re celebrating the red, the black, and the green.

With a key … sissyyyyyy!

X Clan came along in the spring of 1990 and was so Hotep that they made Public Enemy look mainstream. Chuck D never wore kufi hats, Ankh accoutrements and carried a walking stick. That would be Brother J, Sugar Shaft, Paradise and Professor X the Overseer sporting such Afrocentric garb in appearances, videos and interviews…

OTHER N EWS ON EURWEB: Al Roker Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Gastric Bypass Surgery

Where PE was Black power, X Clan was Black nationalism. Vaingloriously Black. Professor X made a point to never let you forget it. His booming orations and declarations of “Vainglorious!” on top of Funkadelic and Tom Tom Club beats helped X Clan strengthen and stretch the rap genre that PE introduced.

Professor X, born Lumumba Carson – the son of Brooklyn-based activist Sonny Carson – died of spinal meningitis on March 17, 2006 at the age of 49. His legacy lives on through the group that packaged Afrocentric love with a bomb-ass Brooklyn swagger.

Let’s go to the East, blackwards below:

During an appearance on the podcast Yanadameen Godcast, hosted by Lord Jamar of Brand Nubian, Brother J reveals that Professor X was actually X Clan’s manager when they first started, and “wasn’t a part of the group.” He also talks about meeting X before “the crowns,” saying, “We was both wearing the same Yankees hat.” He also talks about the influence of Professor X’s Black nationalist father Sonny Carson on their music. Watch below, beginning at the 7:45 mark.

Fun Fact: Sonny Carson wrote an autobiography that was made into a movie, called “The Education of Sonny Carson.” Watch below, in its entirety:

Previous article50 Cent Reached Out to Tyler Perry About Cancelling MoNique
Next articleEx-NBA Star Michael Beasley Reveals Mom Stole From Him in Emotional Interview [VIDEO]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO