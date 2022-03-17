BAM, Greenlight Bookstore, and The Lit. Bar Present JANELLE MONÁE in Conversation Mon, Apr 18 at 8pm

*WHAT: Groundbreaking musician, actor, fashion icon, and futurist Janelle Monáe is joined by literary collaborators Danny Lore and Sheree Renée Thomas for a conversation moderated by ALOK to celebrate the launch of The Memory Librarian at BAM. A sexy, soulful, and dissident collection of short fiction, The Memory Librarian brings to the written page the rebellious and Afrofuturistic world of Monáe’s critically acclaimed album Dirty Computer. The stories in The Memory Librarian explore the lives of those living in an increasingly surveillance-hungry, totalitarian order—striving to see and hold onto their “dirtiness” without being tracked down and cleaned. Filled with the artistic innovation and brave themes that have made Janelle Monáe a global influence, this anthology sees our battles about gender identity, political violence, and sexuality as matters of space, time, love, and the power of memory. Janelle Monáe in Conversation is presented by BAM, Greenlight Bookstore, and The Lit. Bar as part of the Unbound literary series.

WHEN: Monday, April 18 at 8pm

WHERE: BAM Howard Gilman Opera House 30 Lafayette Ave Brooklyn, NY

TICKETS: $45, $55, $65 (all tickets include a book). Tickets go on sale Monday, March 21 (March 17 Members) at BAM.org

Janelle Monáe is widely celebrated as an American singer-songwriter, actress, producer, fashion icon, and futurist whose globally successful career spans over a decade. With her highly theatrical and stylized concept albums, she has garnered eight Grammy nominations and has developed her own label imprint, Wondaland Arts Society. Monáe has also earned great success as an actor, starring in critically acclaimed films including Moonlight, Hidden Figures, Harriet, The Glorias, and the 2020 horror film Antebellum. She will star in the highly anticipated sequel Knives Out 2. The Memory Librarian is her debut book.

ALOK (they/them) is an internationally acclaimed writer, performer, and public speaker. As a mixed-media artist, their work explores themes of trauma, belonging, and the human condition. They are the author of Femme in Public (2017), Beyond the Gender Binary (2020), and Your Wound/My Garden (2021). They are the creator of #DeGenderFashion: a movement to degender fashion and beauty industries and have been honored as one of HuffPo’s Culture Shifters, NBC’s Pride 50, and Business Insider’s Doers. Over the past decade, they have presented at more than 600 venues in 40 countries, most recently headlining the 2021 New York Comedy Festival.

Danny Lore is a queer Black writer-editor raised in Harlem and currently based in the Bronx. They’ve worked in gaming shops and with comics, including Queen Of Bad Dreams from Vault Comics; Quarter Killer for Comixology; James Bond for Dynamite; and is the new writer on Marvel Comics’ Champions series. They also edited The Good Fight anthology and The Wilds from Black Mask comics.

Sheree Renée Thomas is the Memphis-based author of Nine Bar Blues: Stories from an Ancient Forever, and her work appears in The Big Book of Modern Fantasy (1945—2010). She is also the author of Sleeping Under the Tree of Life and Shotgun Lullabies. Her stories and poems are widely anthologized, and her essays appear in The New York Times. She edited the two-volume World Fantasy Award-winning Dark Matter, which first introduced W.E.B. Du Bois’ work as science fiction, and was the first Black author to be honored with the World Fantasy Award. She serves as associate editor of Obsidian: Literature & Arts in the African Diaspora and as editor of The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction.

source: BAM.org