Wednesday, March 16, 2022
HomeNews
News

Vanderbilt High School Student Whips Black Student with Belt, Throws Cotton at Him [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

r

*A white male student at Vanderbilt Catholic High School was arrested after throwing cotton balls at a Black student and whipping him on the back with a belt like a slave. 

The disturbing incident happened last week at the predominately white, private diocesan co-educational institution for grades 8-12, located in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana, WWLTV reports. The encounter between the two students was filmed on a cell phone by another student and shared online. In the footage, the Black student stands up and pushes the white student after he began hitting him.

Police are calling it a hate crime. You can watch the moment via the YouTube clip above. 

READ MORE: Keke Palmer & Common Talk New Slave Revenge Film ‘Alice’ | Watch

Sheriff investigating racist incident

The school has reportedly launched an investigation into the racially-motived assault. The 15-year-old ninth-grader who initiated the attack was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Justice Center and charged with simple battery and a hate crime, per the report. 

The archdiocese condemned the antics of the racist white student in a statement Thursday, saying, “[Wednesday’s] actions by a few are not consistent with the values and mission of our school.”

The parents of the Black boy also issued a statement thanking the community for their support. “We will continue to pray for our school community as a whole, that we not only get through this together but that we each learn a valuable lesson from what has taken place.”

The ACLU of Louisiana called the incident an “inexcusable injustice.”

“This was a child who thought what he was doing was ok. Potentially even funny. When we think about bullying, when we think about young children who experience bullying and what happens to them, this is how it starts,” said Director Nora Ahmed.

Previous articleLegendary Melba Moore is ‘So In Love’ with Her New Music | LISTEN-to-Podcast
Next articleJussie Smollett Will Be Freed! | BREAKING NEWS
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO