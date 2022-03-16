The Pulse of Entertainment: Zeptagram Acquires Britney Spears and Justin Bieber Selling Rights

*“We sell the right to collect future royalties,” said Christina Lowenstrom, CEO of Zeptagram, a BlockChain NFT platform where one can invest in the royalties of their favorite artists’ work. “Later we’re looking at selling the use of…somewhere down the road.”

Lowenstrom said they are connected to 137 publishing companies, such as BMI, that collect royalties for their members. If you are a Zeptagram investor those publishing companies will share their members’ royalties with you. Of course, how much you make depends on how much you invest.

“We have a background in music,” Christina informed me when I asked why she started the company. “One of us is a Rock producer in Sweden.”

The producer makes money but the songwriter doesn’t see the money flowing as much.

“An artist can go on tour to make money, but a songwriter isn’t part of that – we were on that side,” she said.

Her company recently acquired the right to sell Britney Spears and Justin Bieber songs to generate revenue streams using BlockChain’s NFT (non-fungible token) system. The NFTs are unique cryptographic tokens.

“Bitcoins are currency,” she told me when I asked how it all works comparing the payout to Bitcoins, which I recently saw listed on my taxes. “We have the BlockChain infrastructure like Bitcoin, but its NFT that is behind it. We are in the early stages, we started in 2015.”

Christina explained that when you invest in songwriters’ lyrics and they are a member of BMI. BMI then submits a report of those royalties as the songwriter to Zeptagram who then post them on their platform. If you are an investor of the lyrics you get paid NFTs. Though I am still confused as to it all, I believe you get paid in tokens that you can use to buy, sell or trade on the platform. If you are the investor you just turned your investment into more NFTs to buy, sell and trade.

“It’s for songwriters that own their songs. Music publishers have deciding rights, now songwriters have another option to collect future royalties,” she pointed out.

Lowenstrom gave me an example of how songwriters normally make money, she said, “In 2005 we wrote a song in English…nothing happened, we didn’t make money. Years later an artist recorded it. It became a hit in Sweden and the person made royalties.”

The Zeptagram platform would allow others to share in the royalties of that song’s lyrical rights. Providing the songwriter with money from your investment and the investor a chance to make NFTs to trade and sell on the Zeptagram platform. Other clients the public can invest in on the Zeptagram platform include Kelly Clarkson, Maroon 5, Pitbull, Nicole Scherzinger, Paris Hilton, Nelly Furtado and Monica. Anyone can buy into their lyrics, merchandise profit, any artistic work or any intellectual property. I read that the founder of Twitter sold his autography on a printout of a Tweet post for hundreds of thousands of dollars, because a fan wanted it.

“We offer two platforms – for music and merchandise like album art. We combine art and music,” she concluded.

Zeptagram is another marketplace that uses BlockChain technology to monetize NFT (tokens) so the general public can invest in music history and receive NFT royalties at the same time. Merchandise can consist of souvenir concert tickets, books, album covers, music videos, and autographs. www.Zeptagram.com

