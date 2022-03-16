Seth Meyers and Amber Ruffin Hilariously Give Up the Goods on ‘Tamron Hall’ | WATCH

*On “Tamron Hall,” Tamron welcomed Seth Meyers and Amber Ruffin to the show. Kicking things off, the Emmy Award-winning host of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” divulged if he would ever consider losing the jokes to take over as a host on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” during Maddow’s hiatus. Meyers also addressed the importance of diversity in the late-night space.

Later, Emmy-nominated host of “The Amber Ruffin Show” opened up about her journey to headlining her own talk show and shared what she’s learned about herself throughout the process. Additionally, Ruffin revealed that she’s working on a Broadway remake of “Some Like It Hot,” set to open this Fall.

Meyers on if he would consider filling in for Rachel Maddow on MSNBC:

“I’m not interested at all.” He continues, “Because the joy of it is that ours is the silly take on it.” Meyers added, “For me, the greatest thing about the show is getting to, you know, show different facets of yourself as a performer and shift over the course of the hour. And I would never want to give that up.”

Meyers on having Amber Ruffin open his show in the wake of George Floyd’s murder:

“There are many times on our show where a topic comes up that yes, I think I could address, but it has so much more weight behind it when it’s from Amber’s [Ruffin] perspective.” He continued, “During the George Floyd week, Amber opened the show everyday that week. And I was both, as someone who was an audience member in those moments so I’m so grateful to be watching Amber tell those stories, and as a host, I was relieved not to be in a situation where I was out over my skis, maybe talking about something that I didn’t have the experience to put in the proper perspective.”

Meyers on addressing the lack of diversity in the late-night space:

“I think it’s moving in a better direction. Certainly Amber. I think what Desus & Mero are doing as inventive and as unique…and talk about a show that could only be done by Desus & Mero. Like that’s the key is when the opportunity arises for people from a different background to do these talk shows, you can’t ask them to do it the same way.” He continued, “Look, is it happening at the pace it should? Probably not, but it is at least moving in the right direction.”

Ruffin on her reaction to the season two renewal of her show:

“It feels crazy because I was like, ‘hey, fingers crossed we get three episodes.’ I was ready for that thing to be snatched away so fast.” She continued, “I was saying to my friend the other day, ‘having a show like this, it feels like what it feels like when you’re poor.’ Because everything could be snatched away in one second. Like remember being poor and you are one paycheck away from everything going to disaster. It’s the same low-grade panic.”

Ruffin on why young people are looking to her and other late-night hosts as the source of their news:

“They are because good news is bad. It hurts to read. It almost physically hurts to read. So to get it with a little bit of levity, it makes the, you know…a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down.”

Ruffin on what she’s learned about herself from hosting her own show:

“I’ve learned that I have the capacity to be a workaholic.” She continued, “You know how you get up to pee? Do you know how I get up? I get up and I pee and when I come back, I usually am like, ‘I got a funny idea. Let me just quickly, quickly write it down’ and it’ll be like 15 minutes and I’ll be like ‘Hahaha, I’m so great, hahaha.’ And then I’ll go back to sleep.”

source: ferencomm.com