Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Ralph Lauren Creates Capsule Collection Celebrating HBCUs

By Ny MaGee
Polo Ralph Lauren Unveils HBCU Capsule Collection
*Polo Ralph Lauren has launched a capsule collection celebrating HBCU’s — specifically of Morehouse and Spelman colleges. 

The limited-edition collection was “inspired by the heritage and traditions of the historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs),” per PEOPLE.

The capsule marks the first time the historic brand has produced “a collection and campaign with an all-Black cast including its photographer [Nadine Ijewere], director, cinematographer and talent – predominantly sourced from students, faculty and alumni at both institutions,” a release from Ralph Lauren said.

“This collection expresses the spirited history, deep sense of community and legacy of timeless dressing at historically Black colleges and universities,” said Ralph Lauren, executive chairman and chief creative officer of the company.

“It’s so much more than a portrayal of a collegiate design sensibility. It’s about sharing a more complete and authentic portrait of American style and of the American dream — ensuring stories of Black life and experiences are embedded in the inspiration and aspiration of our brand,” Lauren added. 

WWD writes, “Ralph Lauren tapped Black creative directors, photographer, cinematographer and models (comprised largely of Morehouse and Spelman students) for the project.”

The line is an ode to 1920s to 1950s collegiate style and includes outerwear, knits, tailored suits, dresses, footwear and accessories. The collection celebrates the “sartorial traditions and history” of Spelman and Morehouse colleges, the release said.

“Historically Black colleges and universities have uniquely been centers of both intellectual discourse and cultural influence for more than 150 years,” said David A. Thomas, Ph.D., president of Morehouse College, per Polo’s release.

“The Morehouse partnership with Ralph Lauren intelligently, creatively and boldly puts this intersection on full display, reflecting the breadth of impact we have had in driving societal transformation throughout our history.”

Students, faculty, and alumni of Morehouse and Spelman can purchase the capsule collection in a presale on March 28, before the public can cop the items on March 29.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

