‘Master’ Star Shares Experience On New Horror Film | Watch

Freshman year of college can be scary for anyone. But for Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee) that fear was taken to another level once she entered the dorms of her new school. In the film “Master” Jasmine is greeted by an upperclassman who assigns her a dorm room…moments later she realizes she has gotten “the room.” The school is located in an old witch town, the room is suspected to be hunted by one of the witches.

As Jasmine begins her semester she begins to have disturbing dreams and experiences paranormal activities. We with Renee about her experience on the set.

Did the elements of horror from the film bother her in real life?

“Well before the film I was scary, and after the film, I’m scarier,” said Renee.

We’ve heard of actors who pray before and after scenes to protect themselves from evil spirits they believe can come through. With Renee already being a scary person, we had to know how she handled her fears. “Obviously we’re dealing with really scary stuff. I didn’t sit in that energy a lot. Regina (Hall) kept the energy light,” said Renee.

Her costar Hall kept the laughs going off-screen but really delivered the drama as the dorm master of the school. Hall’s character is also experiencing disturbing and sinister activity on campus. She takes a liking to Jasmine and notices she is going through something as well. They both look for answers to the strange experiences they’re having but are led down different paths.

Check out “Master” in select theaters and streaming on Prime Video March 18th.