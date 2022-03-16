Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Howard University Faculty Fed Up! Announce Plan to Go on Strike | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Howard University - Getty
*They ain’t playin’! Earlier today at a rally, Howard University Professors and faculty announce their plan to go on a labor strike based on unfair labor charges at the university. Check out the Twitter video below

This branches off of the student strike that happened earlier this year. Students gathered on campus to support their professors in their demands for better conditions for all.

We will update as more information is released.

