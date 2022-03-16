Howard University Faculty Fed Up! Announce Plan to Go on Strike | WATCH

*They ain’t playin’! Earlier today at a rally, Howard University Professors and faculty announce their plan to go on a labor strike based on unfair labor charges at the university. Check out the Twitter video below

This branches off of the student strike that happened earlier this year. Students gathered on campus to support their professors in their demands for better conditions for all.

“Howard Teachers Matter”

“Black Students Matter” Students from #BlackburnTakeover protest in fall 2021 join Howard faculty protest in solidarity as HU faculty once did for them. pic.twitter.com/ZPpM1kD1Vk — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) March 16, 2022

We will update as more information is released.