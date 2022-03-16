Wednesday, March 16, 2022
LA Jazz Legend Barbara Morrison Dies After Hospitalization – She was 72

By Fisher Jack
Barbara Morrison
*Another beloved old-school artist has passed. Barbara Morrison, a local jazz legend in Southern California, has died at the age of 72.

A GoFundMe launched for Morrison in early March, after “she was sent to the hospital with cardiovascular disease,” raised more than $13,000. People who donated described her as “a national treasure” and “a legend.”

The three-time Grammy nominee spent almost her entire life singing. Morrison moved to L.A. almost 50 years ago and, over the years, she performed with the likes of Ray Charles, Dizzy Gillespie, Etta James and The Count Basie Orchestra. She released her first album, “Love Is a Four-Letter Word,” back in 1984. Her last album, “Warm & Cozy,” came out just last year.

Morrison performed at Pip’s a jazz club in Mid-City Los Angeles for well over a decade. On Wednesday, club owner Derrick Pipkin offered his condolences, adding that she had “captivated the hearts of us all.”

“Her soulful voice was only surpassed by her beautiful spirit and radiance. She was the essence of a Sunday Kind of Love,” the post read, referring to the classic Etta James song. “She dedicated her life to being an inspiration not only through her music but through her words of motivation and encouragement.

“Her smile lit up a room and her presence brought a sense of warmth. A mentor, a friend, a legacy. She will be truly missed.”

As the LA Times wrote, “nothing seemed to slow her down, not even losing a leg to diabetes in 2011. It needed to be done to save her life.” About the amputation, Morrison told The Times, “thankfully it doesn’t affect my singing at all.”

Morrison was also concerned about arts in the Southern California community, opening The Barbara Morrison Center for the Performing Arts” in Leimert Park back in 2009. She was known to give kids free music and voice lessons.

Morrison believed in the arts and once said, “I advise anyone to contribute something artistic to society.” She inspired generations with a deep legacy of music, creativity and community.

