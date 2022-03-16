Wednesday, March 16, 2022
27th Critics’ Choice Awards Red Carpet | WATCH

By L.Marie
*It’s award season again! And we’re back on the red carpet!

Last year most awards shows went virtual but this year we’re slightly back to normal. The 27th annual Critics’ Choice Awards aired on Sunday (03/13/22) and EUR was live on the red carpet. Several celebrities walked with excitement and hopes of taking home trophies. On the film side, “King Richard” and “The Harder They Fall” received nominations. On the TV side, “Insecure” and “Pose” received nominations.

We talked to the nominees and checked their vibe about the night. What better way to describe your emotions than by using emojis. Yes, emojis! The night of an award show can be nerve-wracking so we wanted to lighting the mood. So what were the nominee’s reactions? The mind blown emoji was the most popular along with the smiley face emoji. It’s safe to say everyone was shocked and blown away by their nominations and very ecstatic.

Haile Sahar (screenshot)“We put hard work into it and we were able to show how history is through our lens,” reacted LaKeith Stanfield about his film “The Harder They Fall” being nominated for Best Acting Ensemble.

Critics Choice Awards 2022
LaKeith Stanfield Critics Choice Awards 2022

Sometimes films that aren’t mainstream don’t get a lot of attention but one got the attention of the Critics. “List of a Lifetime” is a film that follows a woman who has been recently diagnosed with breast cancer and is written, directed, and stars women. Who better to tell the stories of women than women.

“We all know somebody or have gone through it ourselves. It is so important to normalize the different experiences of people going through breast cancer,” said director Roxy Shih. 

Film and television is an art and it is used for people to tell all kinds of stories. Nights like Sunday can be important for creators to receive the recognition they deserve.  

